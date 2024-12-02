DHL eCommerce opens ServicePoints across Vietnam

DHL eCommerce plans to expand the new service to more than 1,000 ServicePoints outlets over the coming months, according to the press release.

Merchants can now send parcels which can be delivered to consumers the next-day in Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and other large cities. Other locations will be reached between 2 to 7 days. Consumers can have the goods delivered at home or choose to pick up their orders from specific retail locations.

According to CEL Consulting, Vietnam’s ecommerce sector is expected to grow seven times its current size by 2020. This will also increase the number of parcels that have to be delivered. DHL sees its expansion into Vietnam as a natural move to meet this growing demand.