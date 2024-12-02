DHL eCommerce opens distribution center in Shenzhen

The new centre will support the manufacturing and online retail sectors, supplychaindigital.com reports. It can handle 18 million shipments per year and will allow shipment and clearance of ecommerce exports across the globe. It will also consolidate international outbound shipments in Southern China and will provide customer service support for locally-based online merchants.

DHL eCommerce is also planning to expand existing distribution centres in Shanghai and Hong Kong, centers which will be able to handle 48 million and 71 million shipments a year, respectively. Since its launch in July 2015, the DHL eCommerce Shanghai Distribution Centre has seen a 700% increase in the volume of ecommerce goods being shipped out of China.