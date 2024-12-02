DHL eCommerce launches Parcel International Direct US to boost Singapore, US ecommerce

The new product is geared towards the ecommerce market and seeks to respond to the growing demand for cross-border ecommerce in the US region, allowing businesses to ship products up to 6.5 kg to their customers.

With 71% of retailers and 76% of manufacturers expecting the share of cross-border revenue to grow in the future, Parcel International Direct US aims to enable Singaporean retailers to grow their business in the US market.

The cross-border market is projected to grow at a rate of 25% annually between 2015 and 2020. This growth will bring the value of the market from USD 300 billion in 2015 to USD 900 billion in 2020 -- almost triple in a matter of half a decade.

The product offers international shipping option in 4-6 business days. Through IT integration, the DHL eCommerce Web Portal enables e-tailers to integrate their orders into the DHL network by preparing orders for shipping individually or in bulk, track and generate reports all from a single portal. This product follows the companys launch of Parcel International Direct Australia in October 2016.