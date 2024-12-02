DHL eCommerce launches new Shanghai logistics terminal

The terminal, a dedicated facility, is envisioned to be a central point of consolidation of ecommerce goods from China for global distribution, enterpriseinnovation.net reports. The company already operates its own centre out of Hong Kong, but establishing a base in Shanghai will help reduce transit time by up to three days for manufacturers, particularly in eastern and northern China.

Thomas Kipp, CEO, DHL eCommerce, claims that, by the end of 2015, the Shanghai terminal will be complemented by a network of drop-off centers in North and South China. These centers will help provide regional consolidation of the large volumes, aggregating the shipments before they move to the Shanghai terminal for final distribution around the world.