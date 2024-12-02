DHL eCommerce launches delivery services in Thailand

With its new service, DHL eCommerce is offering a range of service options that caters to Thailand’s ecommerce market. Major additions will be made to DHL’s delivery infrastructure in the country, including a 3,000 sqm central distribution center in Bangkok and a network of over 20 depots located throughout Thailand ensuring full coverage across the entire country.

To meet increasing business demands, DHL plans to more than double the number of depots in Thailand by 2017 and expand its fleet primarily in two-wheel vehicles that can operate more efficiently in the traffic situations in Thailand’s major cities. As part of its service offerings, DHL eCommerce’s fleet of two- and four-wheel vehicles will provide next-day delivery to all urban areas, and a 2-3 day delivery to all other locations. All merchants have access to Cash on Delivery (COD) with daily remittance and access to a multilingual call center.