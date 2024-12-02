DHL eCommerce expands presence in South China

The company has also announced the expansion of its Shenzhen Distribution Center and Hong Kong Distribution Center to manage a capacity of 81 million shipments a year.

DHL eCommerce powers cross-border ecommerce growth in South China. Chinas booming cross-border ecommerce market, estimated to be worth USD 839 billion by 2021, is expected to dominate 40% of the global market share. The growth momentum in southern China is particularly strong - cross-border ecommerce transactions in Fujian grew a robust 42% to a total value of USD 28.1 billion, which accounted for 18.5% of the provincial outbound trade in 2015.

To enable merchants across South China to tap on the huge cross-border ecommerce opportunity and compete in the international market, DHL eCommerce will now provide IT integration of their inventory into the shipping process, as well as a variety of cross-border shipping solutions to reach out to customers across the world.

For high volume, low value ecommerce products, merchants can tap on DHL GM Packet and DHL GM Packet Plus as affordable options with 4-10 days transit time. In addition, with the US, the UK, Australia and Israel as popular ecommerce outbound markets for China, DHL eCommerce also offers DHL Parcel International Direct delivery services to these particular destinations with professional clearance services backed by DHLs track record with 5-7 days transit time.

For integration from order management to the shipment process, merchants will be able to tap on DHL eCommerces Customer Web Portal for IT integration with marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, AliExpress and Wish.com, or their preferred portal platform with API integration with the help of DHL eCommerce, for an offline to online logistics coordination.