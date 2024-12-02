DHL eCommerce delivers for adidas in Thailand provides 40% growth

In co-operation with DHL since May 2017, the ecommerce channel for consumers in Thailand facilitates the same-day or next-day merchandise delivery in Bangkok and 2-3 days delivery in other remote areas.

The range of adidas products provided by adidas.co.th is wide, including limited edition items, which may not be available in the physical stores. Customers are given the opportunity to shop online, without being forced to go to one of the 18 physical stores across Thailand. The tendency of DHL eCommerce is to leverage adidas’ retail footprint for ecommerce fulfillment by purchasing orders from adidas stores and by delivering them to the customers by Q2 2019.

Kiattichai Pitpreecha, Managing Director of Southeast Asia DHL eCommerce , points out the importance of quality deliverance for a retailer’s brand image, as in his opinion 57% of shoppers will not shop with a retailer again if they have a bad delivery experience.

DHL eCommerce together with adidas in Thailand offers a nationwide domestic delivery, as well as services such as cash-on-delivery, easy returns processes and tracking visibility in order to allow customers an easier way to follow the progress of their delivery.