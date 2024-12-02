DHL eCommerce China adds new trade lanes to Parcel Direct product

The expansion will complement current options for the Parcel Direct product, which at the moment allows merchants to ship only to the US and the UK.

The US and the UK are currently the largest markets for outbound ecommerce shipments from China, but the three new markets could offer great potential, since an estimated 40% of online shoppers in Germany participate in cross-border ecommerce while the figure is about 45% in Canada, according to DHL.

DHL’s Parcel International Direct allows merchants in China to ship parcels weighing up to 20 kilogrammes towards large markets, which currently number five. Transit times average 4-6 days to France, 5-8 days to Germany, and 8-11 days to Canada.