DHL eCommerce brings more investment in India

Through its subsidiary Blue Dart Express, this investment will go into the expansion of its air hubs in Delhi and Mumbai which are part of its network of 13 air hubs in India. The latest investment supports the growth of B2C ecommerce in India, and is part of the company’s plan to expand across Asia Pacific, indiainfoline.com reports.

The air hubs will be equipped with automation to handle a daily volume of over 500 tonnes. The expanded facilities in Delhi and Mumbai will enable ecommerce sellers to distribute their products to over 34,000 domestic locations.

The company recently announced an investment of USD 137 million to increase its ecommerce footprint in the US. DHL eCommerce will establish further regional centers of this kind in New Jersey and other locations in 2017.