DHL eCommerce, AuMake partner to ease shipments from Australia to China

AuMake, a retailer connecting Australia-based suppliers directly with China-based consumers, has a database of over 80,000 members, who will now be able to ship direct to China with DHL eCommerce Parcel International Direct shipping solution.

Australian products are highly sought after by Chinese online shoppers, contributing to 20% of cross-border purchases into China in 2017. Thus, with an increased number of stores, AuMake customers can make purchases and arrange a pick-up by DHL eCommerce for international deliveries from AuMake’s retail stores with the launch of the new service.

Earlier in 2018, DHL eCommerce China has expanded Parcel International Direct across new trade lanes to allow Chinese merchants to ship goods to Canada, France, and Germany.