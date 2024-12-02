DHL, Cainiao partner for OOH delivery in Poland

The two companies have signed an agreement under which DHL is to purchase part of the equity securities of Cainiao’s Poland-based subsidiary, with the collaboration aiming to better both the quality and speed of Poland’s OOH delivery.

As detailed in the announcement, in the first phase following the transaction, the two companies plan on investing EUR 60 million to install parcel lockers throughout the country, having the goal of creating one of the largest access point networks in the region.





OOH delivery and how the partnership falls into place

DHL eCommerce Solutions representatives advised in the press release that Poland is one of the fastest growing ecommerce markets within Europe and is expected to double by 2027, with as much as 40% of consumers having a preference for shipments to be delivered to parcel lockers.

By collaborating with Cainiao, the company aims to strengthen their position as a trusted parcel provider and create a substantial network of parcel lockers, aiming to offer its customers an improved shipping experience, in addition to its existing to-door delivery options.











As a starting point, both partners are set to merge their existing parcel locker networks, looking to enable immediate and seamless access to consumers to both DHL and Cainiao offerings, with the two companies already operating a total of 1,200 parcel lockers in Poland.

What is more, based on DHL’s existing network of parcel shops and access points, the companies are set to invest EUR 60 million in the initial point of the collaboration to install modern parcel lockers that have user-friendly interfaces at key locations. The final goal is that of building the country’s ‘leading’ parcel locker network, with coverage all throughout the region, adding to the extensive DHL-operated network in Europe totalling more than 90,000 access points.

The announcement also details that in the past years, Cainiao has set up its regional hub in Belgium and sorting centres in major markets within Europe, in addition to a network of parcel lockers in Poland, Spain, and France, looking to offer an increasingly efficient and simplified logistics experience across the continent.

As it extends within the European ecommerce market, the company aims to contribute to the growth of a sustainable logistics ecosystem by strengthening its cooperation with local partners. As DHL shares this vision, Cainiao officials believe that by combining both companies’ logistics, technology, and ecommerce expertise, they will work towards the delivery of improved service to their clients and the creation of an ‘unmatched’ online shopping experience for consumers.

Based on the information provided in the press release, the transaction is subject to merger control clearance in jurisdictions of certain countries, with such approvals being expected in the months to come.