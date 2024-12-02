DHgate.com, CNIS to standardise cross-border ecommerce practices

As part of the agreement, DHgate and CNIS will establish a dedicated standardisation research group, focused on the field of cross-border ecommerce. Leveraging DHgates sector expertise and technology, the two partners will study and evaluate processes relating to managing merchants, commodities, buyers, transactions, disputes and customer service, to build and promote cross-border ecommerce standards in China.

The initiative is part of DHgates long-term effort to empower small and medium size enterprises (SMEs), promote SME development, and enhance cross-border ecommerce internationally and within the Greater Bay Area, including Hong Kong.

The China National Institute of Standardisation was founded in 1963 and is directly subordinate to the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR). A national social service institution dedicated to standardisation research, CNIS focuses on addressing the global, strategic and comprehensive standardisation issues that impact Chinas economy and social development. Its work includes standardisation research on energy conservation and emission reduction, quality management and international trade facilitation, among other areas.