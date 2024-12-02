DHgate.com accepts payments via Yandex.Checkout

DHgate.com has 1.7 million Chinese sellers and 15 million global buyers from 222 countries and regions. Its website operates in eight languages, including Russian.

Yandex.Checkout is currently expanding its collaboration with Chinese online stores. It already offers its services to over seventy large and medium Chinese online platforms, including AliExpress, GearBest.com, JD.com and others.

Cross-border ecommerce in Russia continues growing. In 2017, according to Association of Russian Internet Companies latest study cited in the press release, the ecommerce cross-border market reached RUB 374.3 billion, with Chinese goods making 90% of all goods ordered in foreign online stores.