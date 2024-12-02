DHgate integrates Shopify to provide access to Chinese goods

By integrating with Shopify, DHgate now enables buyers to purchase and manage shipping from Chinese manufacturers directly through Shopify.

Shopify is a commerce platform that allows customers to sell online, at their retail location, and at any other location. Shopify offers an online storefront, a payment solution to accept credit cards, a point of sale system to power retail sales and a card reader to process credit card transactions through a mobile phone. Shopify currently powers over 140,000 retailers in 150 different countries, including: Tesla Motors, Gatorade, Google, Wikipedia, LA Lakers, CrossFit, and many more.

DHgate is a transactional ecommerce platform, focused on cross-border trading China goods. More than 5.5 million enterprise and consumer buyers from more than 200 countries source goods through DHgate, including consumer electronics, cell phones accessories, health and beauty, and fashion and bridal.