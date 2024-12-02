DHgate, Facebook, DHL, Tencent, SGS, New Zealand Post and Union Pay join sides for APEC CBET Network

The buildup of the APEC CBET Network is meant to address the need to provide capacity building to small-and-medium enterprises to utilise cross-border ecommerce to access global markets, newson6.com reports citing PRNewsinesswire.

According to research from McKinsey, 12% of the global goods trade is completed through digital platforms like ecommerce marketplaces, 361 million people shop via cross border ecommerce, and some 50% of the worlds traded services are already digitalised.

However according to the World Bank, in many emerging economies, the economic benefits of digital globalization have been limited by a lack of strong foundation such as education, infrastructure and good governance, which is why the largest players in the cross-border ecommerce ecosystem, academics, and ABAC members decided to align, to contribute the value they can offer, to address this problem.

Under the direction of APEC, the G20 business sector and DHgate, APEC Cross Border E-Commerce Training (CBET) Workshops have been held throughout the APEC region since 2013 and have already prepared over 1,000 SMEs to participate in cross-border ecommerce. CBET was also included in the 2014 and 2015 recommendation letters to APEC economic leaders.

The Network has stated that its short term goals are to gather an alliance of industry experts to develop and frequently update training content on industry trends, best practices and case studies, then to localise and distribute the content throughout the region.