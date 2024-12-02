D+H Corporation partners the US Clearing House to speed up instant payments

D+H will provide US banks and financial institutions with access to TCH’s domestic instant payments system. The system is currently being built, with the help provided by VocaLink. The vendor’s Faster Payments solution – built originally for the UK market and already in operation there for many years – will underpin the US offering, bankingtech.com reports.

D+H already has experience in dealing with real-time payments, as its payments division – Global Transaction Banking Solution (GBTS, formerly Fundtech) – has a broad geographical spread, working in the countries where real-time payments are a reality, such as the UK, Singapore and Sweden.

D+H will now enable its US clients – there are about 6,000 on its customer list here – to connect with TCH for the origination, processing and settlement of real-time payments. FIS and Jack Henry have already pledged commitment to the project.