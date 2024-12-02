DGFT launches online payment facility

In keeping with the Digital India vision of Prime Minister, and taking yet another small but crucial step towards paperless, online functioning environment, DGFT launched the facility of online payment of application fees, a statement from the Commerce Ministry said, news.webindia123.com reports.

DGFT has already operationalised the facility of online filing of various applications by the exporters/importers under the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20). For the new service, DGFT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of India, that will provide payment gateway services to the online portal of DGFT to enable applicants/ exporters/ importers to pay their application fees through credit/debit cards or through internet banking.