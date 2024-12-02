DGE, Regen Medical Group of Korea partner for cryptocurrency payment system

The aim of the partnership between DGE, the developer of TMTG coin, and Regen is to allow patients using Regens medical service to pay for the service using TMTG coin. As such, users would make deposits to the wallet address provided by Regen, while DGE will provide the technological basis for the payment system using their coin TMTG. At the same time, Regen Medical Group will provide their medical service.

Moreover, three coins will be accepted on this payment system, namely Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and DGEs TMTG. The cryptocurrency users will be able to use the medical service at a low price, along with a secure payment using their coins.

Both companies anticipated that from this partnership they will gain diversity into Korean cryptocurrency market, and this will be achieved by merging blockchain technology with medical field, especially in plastic surgery, aesthetics, and stem cell based biomedical sector

