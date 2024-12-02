DGE purchases cryptocurrency and gold exchanges

During Q1 2019, DGE is set to engage in a partnership with the Korea Gold Exchange. Thus, as residents are introduced to the Digital Gold Exchange, the venture is building a tie between cryptocurrency and gold, offering customers the chance to trade via blockchain technology.

As such, users are expected to purchase both physical and digital gold using the platform’s official cryptocurrency called the Midas Touch Gold (TMTG). They will firstly purchase the cryptocurrency, and then exchange it for physical ounces stored offsite or the digital gold MDG, which can later be converted to physical gold. Real ounces can also be exchanged for MDG.

Also, the open beta test service of DGEx and COINZEUS will focus on stability of the two platforms. Gold exchange will be authorised to users who have completed KYC (know your customer) and AML (anti-money laundering) procedures.