deVere Group selects Secure Trading for acquiring and gateway solutions

The app, called deVere Vault, allows users to store, transfer, and exchange currency to and from an account in real-time to a prepaid multi-currency card.

The app’s internationality requires a gateway provider and acquiring partner that can handle transactions on a global scale. deVere Vault allows users to convert into 27 different currencies instantly using dynamic FX rate alerts to exchange at the optimum time.

Earlier in 2018, Secure Trading has added a new online sportsbook to its gaming vertical, Bet600, a company fully licensed in the UK and regulated by the Gambling Commission.