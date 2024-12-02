Develo and Sprinque partner to augment B2B operations for businesses

This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence in B2B ecommerce. Together, the two companies offer a comprehensive solution designed to help merchants embrace digital transformation, optimise their existing B2B ecommerce operations, and deliver a seamless experience for B2B buyers.

Develo specialises in Adobe Commerce & Magento technologies, bringing digital visions to life. Their solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses, providing seamless online shopping experiences for B2B customers.











Develo has teamed up with Sprinque to equip their Magento and Adobe Commerce customers with the ability to offer Pay by Invoice with Net Payment terms internationally, which can elevate their customer's business.

Develo emphasised that the provision of lines of credit is not merely a nod to conventional business dealings but rather a transformative development. Through Sprinque, the challenges associated with delayed payments or difficult-to-locate non-paying clients are effectively eliminated. Both existing and prospective customers can promptly receive a credit limit customised to their company's actual credit rating.





Enhancing B2B commerce with 'Develo Punchout' integration of Sprinque

By integrating Sprinque into their B2B package, ‘Develo Punchout’, they are providing businesses with cost-effective features straight out of the box.

When combined with Sprinque's deep knowledge of B2B payment solutions and the buyer journey, merchants can expect a seamlessly integrated webshop enriched with advanced payment capabilities. This platform serves as a revenue engine, propelling businesses toward their growth objectives.

Officials from Sprinque said they recognise that payments are at the heart of B2B transactions. By combining their insights with Develo's digital expertise, they're crafting a webshop that not only acts as a revenue powerhouse but also propels businesses towards their growth ambitions. Together, they're reshaping the B2B digital landscape.





What does Sprinque do?

At Sprinque, they are revolutionising the B2B payments landscape, providing cutting-edge solutions that foster rapid and secure growth for businesses. The company enables B2B marketplaces and merchants to give their buyers what they want: The ability to buy now and pay later. Adaptable to all types of B2B transactions, both online and offline with no admin, hassle, or risk.