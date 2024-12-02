Deutsche Telekom teams up with Fortumo for direct carrier billing

This partnership will allow Deutsche Telekom subscribers to easily pay for online content and charge payments to their phone bill.

More than that, merchants using Fortumo can now collect payments from their users who do not have access to bank-based payments or do not wish to share their private information online.

The first market to be connected to Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is the Czech Republic with 6 million subscribers of T-Mobile. The partnership aims to enable Fortumo to provide payments to merchants in 12 countries where Deutsche Telekom operates.

As smartphone adoption continues to outpace the coverage of bank-based payments, digital merchants are focusing on carrier billing to generate revenue that cannot be collected with other payment methods.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by leading app stores (Google Play, Windows Phone Store), digital media companies (Sony, Hooq, Gaana) and game developers (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Rovio). To enable global carrier billing for these merchants, Fortumo has partnered with more than 350 mobile operators across the world. In recent news from Europe, Fortumo announced a partnership with the mobile operator group Orange.

Fortumo is a mobile payments company that enables direct carrier billing with more than 350 mobile operators in more than 90 countries. Fortumos payment products work across a wide range of platforms including desktop devices, smartphones, feature phones, tablets and smart TV-s. The company has offices in Estonia, San Francisco, Beijing, Delhi, Singapore & Hanoi and is backed by Intel Capital and Greycroft Partners.