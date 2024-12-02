Deutsche Posts electronic signatures supported now by Cryptomathic

As a result of the partnership Deutsche Post’s clients are able to conduct all their business entirely online, with enhanced security and privacy and in full compliance with the eIDAS regulation. Moreover, the Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) solution meets the standards in terms of data protection, security, and non-repudiation, thanks to Cryptomathics ‘What You See Is What What You Sign’ technology.

One of the primary objectives of the QES service was to improve usability and mobility, to ensure unrivalled levels of user adoption. All the end-user needs is a mobile phone, a connected device and an official ID document to go through the registration process.

Cryptomathic is a global provider of server solutions to businesses across a wide range of industry sectors, including banking, government, technology manufacturing, cloud and mobile.