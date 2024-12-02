Deutsche Post unveils cross-border track and trace service

The solution is aimed at vendors that ship merchandise from Germany to other countries. The company uses RFID tags on items to follow and register their cross-border transport and handover for delivery in the destination country. Both sender and recipient can view the shipping status of the item via Deutsche Posts track and trace portal. The RFID tags can either be placed on or inside items.

While these customers can already use Einschreiben International (international registered items) to send higher-value goods, they often have other requirements when it comes to the international shipping of less expensive mid-sized to large items. Every single step in the shipping process need not be registered for these letter items, and key locations suffice for identifying their whereabouts. Ländernachweis offers tracking events that give senders and customers a clearer picture of the status of their items.

The letters are scanned at the international mail center - the transshipment hub for all letters leaving Germany - and then at the international parcel center of the destination country. Depending on the destination, the letter will be scanned once again at customs, as is the case in Switzerland and the US.

Ländernachweis is already available for 16 countries: For the EU member states of Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, the UK, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Portugal, Sweden, Spain and Hungary, and outside the EU in Switzerland and the US. Other countries will follow shortly.

