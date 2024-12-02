Deutsche Kreditbank, Sofort sign agreement

As a result of this cooperation, the DKB will enable its customers to pay online via the Sofort Überweisung service, with their familiar online banking data without registration. By using Sofort Überweisung, the money remains in the banks‘ circulation. As soon as customers select Sofort Überweisung as a payment method for online shopping, the order data are taken over automatically. Only bank code and access data have to be entered and the transfer is released as usual by means of TAN. Then, the data will be transmitted coded to the bank account. The online dealers receive a real time confirmation on the successful payment and can forward the goods immediately.

Sofort Überweisung makes transnational transactions with different currencies possible via the respective bank account. Sofort is in possession of the TÜV (Technical Supervisory association)-Certificate „certified payment system“, as well as „certified data protection“ and is audited by the TÜV regularly. Currently, more than 25,000 ecommerce shops register monthly over 2 million transactions with Sofort Überweisung. For this reason, the procedure is part of the most popular payment options at online providers. The payment method of the Sofort may be used already in 10 countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Spain and Poland).

The Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB) has nearly 2.8 million private clients. Its customers can execute their daily bank transactions online.

