Deutsche Kreditbank, FinReach launch new chatbot Herbie

The company describes Herbie as a customer assistant based on artificial intelligence that will accompany interested parties online on their way to a private loan.

Herbie guides the course of the conversation on the basis of specific questions and recognizes a relevant product interest in real-time. In the first stage of development, it focuses on users who are interested in consumer credit or would like to receive more information.

The chatobot understands colloquial language and will oversee mistakes in spelling and grammar. If the customer is satisfied with the quality of the information that Herbie provides, the chat forwards the customer directly into the application for a loan.