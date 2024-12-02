Deutsche Bundesbank and Eba Clearing provide card clearing services

Together, the two companies will introduce an infrastructure service for the clearing of payments arising from debit card transaction, while providing full reach to the German banking community for card clearing based on the German GIROCARD scheme and on the pan-European SEPA Card Clearing Framework developed by the Berlin Group.

The card clearing services offered by the Deutsche Bundesbank and Eba Clearing will enable their respective user banks to re-use the interfaces and bank-internal systems they have put in place for SEPA Direct Debits for the processing and clearing of pre-authorised card transactions based on the specifications of the German GIROCARD scheme.

EBA CLEARING is a bank-owned provider of pan-European payment infrastructure solutions.