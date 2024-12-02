Deutsche Börse and RegTek.Solutions join forces for regtech initiative

The partnership is aimed at delivering a certified testing and pre-validation service for clients of Deutsche Börse’s Regulatory Reporting Hub.

Available from Q4 2018, the new service addresses feedback from clients and regulators on ongoing challenges with the quality and transparency of transaction reporting under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR), the two companies say.

This is a bespoke version of RegTek.Solutions’ Validate.Trade offering. It will be available to over 2,300 executing entities, which are using Deutsche Börse’s Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) service. It will add enhanced testing and data quality remediation capabilities, as well as pre-submission validations, for all transactions destined for any of the 25 National Competent Authorities (NCA) to which Deutsche Börse is connected.

The service is pre-configured to incorporate regulators’ expectations on data format and content in addition to Deutsche Börse’s API specifications. It will support a broad range of validations including regulation-specific validations, repository acceptance criteria, messaging standards.