Deutsche Bank introduces digital signatures for corporates

The bank says document and contract signing remains one of the most important and frequent processes between banks and its clients and until today involves a high degree of manual processing.

Deutsche Bank’s first corporate client to incorporate DocuSign as a solution was US-based Honeywell. Clients can use the signature to open accounts, sign documents and buy products from the bank.

The solution is available to corporate and institutional clients in the US, the UK, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Deutsche Bank clients in Asia-Pacific and Middle East will be able to use DocuSign in order to implement digital signature in 2019, according to bank officials.