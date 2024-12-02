Deutsche Bank goes live with SWIFT gpi services

Deutsche Bank is one of the first banks globally to go live via an application programming interface (API).

Having introduced USD gpi services in October, the bank now processes its corporate and financial institutions cross-border payments for the worlds two major currencies EUR and USD via this new service offering. Corporate clients do not need to make changes to their operations.

The initiative addresses shortcomings of the current SWIFT system which has limited tracking capabilities, lacks transparency and on occasions, is too slow to pass through the correspondent banking chain.