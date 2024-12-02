To ensure that payment processing works just as smartly, Deutsche Bank is now a strong partner on board. Just in time for the start of the pre-order phase on October 18, 2022, on the way to the market launch in Germany in December 2022, Deutsche Bank is taking over European payment transactions and offering potential customers on smart's ecommerce platform, tailor-made payment options.











How Deutsche Bank augments smart

smart and Deutsche Bank are making direct online sales easier. With just a few clicks, customers can order their smart #1 on the smart ecommerce platform and immediately receive the appropriate payment processing. In addition to setting up the payment interface for buyers, Deutsche Bank handles incoming payments, management of payment flows, verification of new providers on the platform (e.g. providers of wallbox home chargers), and transfers to providers throughout Europe.

In general, the payment methods direct transfer and manual bank transfer are possible when purchasing via the smart ecommerce platform. All payments run through the bank's own systems - this leads to a high level of transaction security and thus strengthens customer confidence in the new type of online direct sales.





Transactions take place digitally

Pre-orders and reservations for the new smart will be possible on the smart ecommerce platform from October 18, 2022. Delivery and sales will start in Germany in December 2022. France, Italy, and other European countries will follow in 2023. On the smart ecommerce platform, customers have the option of buying or leasing their new smart #1. No matter which model the customer chooses: the entire transaction takes place digitally.

In addition, interested parties do not have to click through long menus: the entire purchase process can be completed in just 6 steps. And, of course, smart customers still have the opportunity at any time to get to know and buy the smart #1 for a test drive on site from a sales or service partner of their choice.





Deutsche Bank expands with online marketplaces

Through the cooperation with smart, Deutsche Bank is continuing its strategy of establishing itself as a comprehensive financial service provider for digital marketplaces. Especially in the area of mobility, there is currently a big need for innovative payment methods on the part of digital marketplace providers and automobile manufacturers. The potential for banks that offer intelligent processing solutions is correspondingly large, according to Deutsche Bank’s officials. Direct sales by automobile manufacturers will continue to gain in importance in the future. Banks ensure quick and uncomplicated payment across currency borders.