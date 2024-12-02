Deutsche Bank analyses global payments in new white paper

The paper pulls together the pieces that make up the payments landscape – providing a comprehensive guide to today’s complex and evolving payments landscape and an assessment of where the industry should go next.

The paper identifies the core needs of payments users – namely, security, speed, efficiency, transparency and global reach – and systematically grouping initiatives according to which ones they address and which industry players are leading them. This not only provides a comprehensive guide to ongoing payments initiatives, but also shows exactly where each one fits into the bigger picture.

According to Deutsche Bank, this is far more than a guide to what fits where in the payments world. By taking a big-picture view of what clients need, the paper also gives a clear view of where industry developments are serving clients well and where further initiatives could add significant value. In particular, ensuring global reach for payments users remains the long-term challenge.