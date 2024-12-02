Deutsche Bank accelerates the opening of its IT systems to TPPs

The bank is building an ecosystem of application programming interfaces, which will enable third-party providers such as fintechs to develop new services and applications using the bank’s client data. In doing so, the bank aims to establish the broadest possible range of applications linked to its data and systems – expanding beyond traditional financial services.

Deutsche Bank’s investment bank is building on the existing Deutsche Bank Application Programming Interface, which was launched in the private and commercial arm of the bank in 2017.

This is part of the bank’s open banking strategy, which encourages partnering companies to generate complementary and innovative products and services. These partners may be financial service providers that want to enhance existing applications with the aid of bank data, or firms that want to build completely new solutions based on that data.

With the help of Quantiguous Solutions, a Mumbai-based software company acquired by the bank in May 2017, Deutsche Bank will accelerate the development and adoption of APIs globally.