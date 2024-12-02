Detected enters Visa Fintech Partner Connect

Through a new partnership with Visa, companies will be able to use Detected’s Connected Compliance API to search and locate business credit, corporate, and director information from around the globe in seconds. From there, ID verification, UBO information, and company documentation can be gathered and linked to the business’ profile.

Detected fills the KYB gap in the payments technology stack with its ‘Find Company’ algorithm, the ability to find any registered company globally with minimal information, API technology for seamless deployment, and capabilities to ease customer onboarding.