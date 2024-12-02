Desktops may not be out of style when it comes to ecommerce

According to a report from Signal, while consumers may be spending a lot of time using their mobile device, very few currently say that those devices are their preferred channel to shop.

In a survey of 2,000 consumers in the UK, more than 6 in 10 said they use a desktop most frequently to search for gifts and more than half (54%) use a desktop to make a gift purchase. Shopping in a physical store was the second most popular way to shop with 25% saying they prefer to browse for gifts in stores and 34% prefer to make gift purchases in-store.

Just 6% of respondents said using a mobile phone was their preferred way to shop, rising to just 8% on a tablet. 40% of those who have not made a purchase on a mobile device cite security concerns as the reason for not doing so, while others say it is hard to see products on their mobile screens or that entering payment information is difficult.

Nearly 1 in 5 of those surveyed said they plan to browse on their mobile phone more in 2016 than last year, and 12% plan to make purchases with their mobile phone more in 2016.