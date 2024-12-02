Desjardins launches NFC-based m-payments in Canada

The Desjardins Mobile Payment service works with NFC phones provided by Bell Mobility, Rogers and Virgin Mobile networks. Other mobile carriers, including TELUS, are set to be added in the near future.

The payment solution provides Desjardins members and clients, who are also Visa Desjardins credit or prepaid cardholders, an enhanced tool to pay using their smartphones at merchants accepting Visa payWave contactless technology.

In August 2013, EnStream, a joint venture between Canada-based mobile carriers Rogers, Bell and Telus and Desjardins Group signed an agreement that was set to enable Desjardins members and clients to download payment cards to NFC enabled smartphones on the Bell, Rogers, TELUS, MTS and SaskTel mobile networks coast to coast.