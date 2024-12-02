Desjardins Group selects Earthports global payment service

The agreement is to provide international payment services, helping Desjardins’ customers make payments globally. With Earthport’s service, Caisse centrale Desjardins will be able to add to the number of markets in which it can deliver global payments. Additionally it allows Caisse centrale Desjardins to increase the functionality of its products.

Caisse centrale Desjardins is part of Desjardins Group, a financial group in Canada.

Earthport, a global financial services organisation, specialises in the provision of a white label cross-border payments service. It operates globally and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2009 for the provision of payment services.