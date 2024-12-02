Deserve launches its commercial credit card platform

The Deserve Commercial Credit Card Platform is designed to help companies of all sizes, from banks and online lenders to fintechs and marketplace businesses, to create credit and charge cards for their business customers. With instant issuance and digital wallet provisioning, the digital application allows approved cardholders to start using their cards within minutes. Deserve also provides enterprise-level controls, facilitating CFOs to track, manage, and understand expenses.

The company has extended its digital, cloud-native, mobile-first platform from consumer cards to commercial. With this, it will enable any financial institution or platform that serves other businesses to embed and issue commercial credit cards. The platform will also enable its commercial card partners to offer flexible credit card rewards to their customers, as well as cashback rewards or other unique value propositions to their customers.

Deserve’s offering will enable commercial card programmes on either a white-label basis, or by fully embedding into partners’ digital capabilities through APIs and SDKs. With instant issuing, configurable underwriting, business owner control over employee card assignments, visualisation of spend categories and trends, and precise control over employee spending, Deserve’s partners can launch and provide commercial credit cards in a matter of months and through a single contract with the fintech.