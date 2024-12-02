Descartes to offer custom clearance service for InterPost

Descartes e-Customs is a cloud-based solution that allows shippers and logistic service providers to submit data in real-time to Her Majestys Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in the UK and other government agencies.

The solution will enable InterPost to clear shipments remotely during evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

Descartes provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. The company’s solutions are focused on shipping and delivery logistics management.