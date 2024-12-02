Derivative Path and FNBO expand partnership to launch FX payments solution

This development builds on the existing relationship established through FNBO's use of Derivative Path’s DerivativeEDGE platform. The expanded partnership leverages Derivative Path's technology and FNBO's banking network to offer an FX Payments option aimed at streamlining international payment processes.

This solution integrates FNBO's banking services with Derivative Path's cloud-based platform to simplify cross-border transactions, providing features such as automated liquidity access, real-time currency conversions, nostro account management, and competitive FX quotes.

Representatives of Derivative Path noted that this extension of their collaboration with FNBO reinforces their shared vision of delivering advanced financial solutions. FNBO representatives stated that incorporating the FX Payments solution aligns with their commitment to innovation in banking services.





The FX Payments product promises quick implementation, branding and white-labeling capabilities, and an intuitive interface, aimed at providing an efficient experience for banks and their customers. This strategic move highlights FNBO and Derivative Path's dedication to innovation and client service in the financial sector.





About the companies

Derivative Path specializes in capital markets and technology, providing a cloud-based platform for international payments, OTC Interest Rate, FX & Commodity Derivatives. The company aims to help institutions of all sizes manage risk and achieve financial goals.

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US, with over USD 30 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. FNBO offers a range of banking services across several states and remains committed to building strong communities.