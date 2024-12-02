Department store chain De Bijenkorf launches in Germany

The plan to expand to Germany was made public in March 2019, when the company put online four different job offers for its German branch. The launch of Debijenkorf.de marks the third market where De Bijenkorf is active now. The department store is also available for Belgian customers.

German customers who visit De Bijenkorf won’t be able to pay by invoice, although that’s a popular payment method in Germany. The payment methods offered are Klarna, Giropay, iDeal, Visa/Mastercard, American Express, and PayPal.

Orders will arrive within two days – different from how the company operates in the Netherlands and Belgium, as customers there can get their order within one working day.