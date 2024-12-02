Denmark regulator says Unibet must fix AML issues

According to the DGA, Unibet Denmark has violated a series of rules on business procedures, KYC measures, and politically exposed persons. Until the end of January 2022, the betting platform did not have enough written business procedures for ongoing monitoring of existing customer relations and must work to comply to the international AML rules.

Moreover, Unibet Denmark lacked sufficient procedures for collecting and assessing documentation related to suspected money laundering and handling suspicious transactions through certain payment methods. There is also suspicion that Unibet allowed a young player to deposit more than USD 152,000 without doing proper KYC and adequate proof of funds source, which isn’t complying with the international AML rules and regulations.

Given these accusations, Unibet has updated its AML framework in collaboration with the Danish regulator and will provide the latter with constant updates on the process.