Denmark: ecommerce registers over 15% growth in H1 2014

According to intelligence from the survey in question, there is an annual growth prediction of 15%, as compared to 2013. In other words, by the end of 2014, as the prediction suggests, the Danes will have purchased goods or services more than 120 million times and have reached a turnover of EUR 9.6 billion ( DKK 72 billion).

Mobile devices adoption rate is significantly increasing and it is more pronounced the case of families with children. 26% of all searches are conducted on tablets and 21% of all purchases are finalised on this device.

In terms of cross-border sales, 7 of 10 purchases are done from Danish websites, and the top 5 of most popular websites includes Amazon (UK), Zalando (DE) and eBay (US).

Clothing is the preferred goods category (18 %) and travel comes second (14 %).

The survey is based on replies from nearly 8.000 consumers.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation for mature and emerging markets.