Denmark ecommerce hits EUR 13.84 bln in 2015

These are the findings of an analysis based on figures provided by Nordic fintech company Nets on the trade of goods and services paid with Dankort, the national debit card of Denmark, ecommercenews.eu reports.

The Q2 2016 was 16.5% higher than the same quarter of 2015. In 2015, the Danes shopped cross-border with a total value of about EUR 3.22 billion.