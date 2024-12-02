Denizen unveils global account for banking

Designed for mobile populations, the company says its banking platform avoids international transfer fees and eliminates currency exchange fees.

The account is the first product in a planned (and unspecified) family of Denizen solutions for international banking.

The company says its account offers a no FX fee, a no bank-owned ATM fee debit card and a mobile app.

Denizen’s initial funding round was provided by BBVA’s New Digital Businesses unit, which is incubating start-ups in its Silicon Valley-based fintech lab.

The account is currently available to expatriates living in Spain and the US. The service is set to expand in 2018, with up to ten (unnamed) European Union countries in the second half of the year as well as the UK.