Demica to provide technology platform to IFC

Demica’s supply chain finance platform will be used to support IFC’s Global Trade Supplier Finance programme. Demica’s platform and its Supplier Onboarding Tools will help enhance the global reach of IFC’s programme, which links funding rates to how well suppliers’ meet environmental and social standards.

Demica’s payables finance platform will be used by IFC’s program, which since 2012 has disbursed about USD 4.7 billion to some 1,000 suppliers across 18 countries via web-based supplier finance platforms or indirectly through financial institutions. IFC is a member of the World Bank Group.