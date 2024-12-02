Demica launches Saudi British Banks supply chain finance platform

SABB is also looking to incorporate Demica’s supplier onboarding tool to enable secure collection of KYC information, Demica said in a statement. After deploying and integrating the solution, Demica continued to work closely with SABB to deliver new products and functionality.

Saudi Arabia-based lender SABB is 40% owned by HSBC Holdings. It recently merged with Alawwal Bank to create Saudi Arabia’s third-biggest lender, in a USD 5 billion deal that marked the first banking tie-up in the kingdom in two decades.

Demica provides Working Capital Solutions to large corporates and financial institutions.