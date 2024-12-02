Demica launches receivables platform

The Demica platform provides reporting and payment support services to the world’s largest trade receivables banks and investors. The company explains that the new release of their online service allows banks to go beyond trade receivable securitization structures and configure the full range of receivables purchase structures using credit insurance if required.

The update is the result of investment in the company’s Supply Chain Finance platform which, in the past twelve months alone, has led to five major global banks selecting the service as their white label partner, says Demica.

Demica provides working capital solutions to a corporations and financial institutions. It is currently facilitating the financing of over USD 90 bln of receivables and payables per year from over 135 countries around the world. As a trusted expert in trade receivables securitisation, supply chain finance and invoice discounting, the company has recently extended their existing technology and service capabilities to include the ability to underwrite or arrange funding for our clients’ programs where required.