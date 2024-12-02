Demandware adds Buy Now option on Twitter

Lifestyle clothing company PacSun will be one of the first Demandware clients to incorporate the “Buy Now” icon with its tweets, betaboston.com reports. By clicking on the button, users will be able to buy the advertised product, shortening the time it takes to view a product and enter the payment information.

The integration of the Burlington-based company with Twitter will leverage the retailer’s existing ecommerce payment methods and order processing system, Elana Anderson, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Demandware, said, the source cites.

This one-stop scrolling and purchasing experience comes as retailers continue to increase their presence where the customers are – on social media. Twitter now has more than 73 million monthly active users in the US and 316 million worldwide.

Demandware launched this concept on Pinterest for iOS devices in June, 2015. Seven Demandware clients incorporated Buyable Pins, including Jo-Ann Stores, Kate Spade, and Michaels. Anderson said this feature enables customers to make an impulse purchase when viewing products on a Pinterest board, the source cites.

According to Internet Retailer’s 2015 survey of the 500 most effective social media marketers, companies earned USD 3.3 billion from social shopping in 2014, an increase of 26% from 2013.