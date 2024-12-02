Demandware acquires Tomax to go omnichannel

Via the acquisition, a unified commerce platform will be created to empower retailers to deliver customer experiences across all consumer touch points, including POS, evigo.com reports. The combination of Demandware and Tomax will give retailers the ability to provide personalised and consistent experiences throughout the consumer shopping journey.

The Tomax tools will be integrated with the Demandware platform and made accessible to its omnichannel retailers. Tomax was purchased for USD 75 million. The Demandware platform will be able to serve both online and in-store domains. Tomax was created to serve large chains, work on the cloud technology and has the ability to fulfill thousands of transactions per hour.

Around 90% of all retail transactions take place in the store, but digital is expected to influence approximately half of all in-store sales by 2015. In order to stay on top, retailers are incorporating digital functionality into the store experience, through personalised merchandising, detailed product information, ratings and reviews, product recommendations and the mobilization of store associates. The combination of Demandware and Tomax will give retailers the ability to provide personalised and consistent experiences throughout the consumer shopping journey.